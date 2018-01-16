School safety top priority in Central Lee bond vote

Early childhood center would be put in the offices and new entrance would be created at elementary school.

A rural school district in Lee County is asking voters to approve a bond to make improvements to schools.

Officials said the buildings are not meeting the needs of the students.

Central Lee School District is looking to make a lot of changes in a $13.3-million project.

One of the main needs is better safety and security.

The high school and K thru 8 do not have a main entrance and teachers said it's dangerous for students and staff.

"Right now, we can turn around and see someone who hasn't checked in and that's a real concern for us," Kyle Van Ausdall said.

Superintendent Andy Crozier said safety is always on his mind.

"Nothing keeps me up at night more, than building security here on our campus," Crozier said.

That's why the district wants to create centrally located entrances at the high school and elementary/junior high which will be safe and secure.

"Right now, they are tucked into the interior of the building and we want to put them in the front of the building so that way it will be the first thing people will go through to access the whole building," Crozier said.

Facility manager Jerry Ireland says there have been a upgrades but the school is focused on renovations rather than repairs.

"Every 10 years or so we have added some things but at the same time, we have seen things break down and we have to fix it," Ireland said.

Teachers said they prepare for every scenario with their students but officials don't want something to happen and then think back about the changes that should've been done.

"If we are not going to do it now, when are we going to do it," Crozier said. "We have been having this conversation for almost 20 years. Let's have some serious discussion and go to the polls and vote yes or no."

The district says taxes would increase $1.70 per 1,000 of assessed value over the next five years if approved and would reach a maximum increase of $2.70 per $1,000 through 2039.

If voters approve the bond, it would create a new early childhood center to help with the overcrowded class sizes and classrooms.



There are 63 students in the preschool program and superintendent Andy Crozier said it will expand to 80 by next year.

Teachers said the program is going well but it continues to grow and a new center will give the students more space for learning and interacting.

"A center would mean everything for us," Callie Hirschler said. "We would have all 10 centers in our classroom so we will have areas for cooking, water play, sand play, art."

"Just having the extra space means giving them more places to move around and us to set up more places for them to learn," Suzanne Vonderhaar said.

The center would be built in the previous office location which would be the equivalent to two full classrooms.