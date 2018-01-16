Quincy gaming cafe first to offer five machines

The first gaming cafe in Quincy is now the first to offer five video gaming machines in the Gem City.

Last month, the city council agreed to allow business owners to the opportunity to have five video gaming machines, but they would be required to pay an annual fee of $10,000.

Maxamillions in Quincy was granted its licensing fee and went from two to five machines. The three new machines went live Tuesday afternoon.



Tanner Freiburg says the three extra machines will generate an additional $100,000- $200,000. The mayor plans to apply the city's share of the money to fire and police pensions.