Devils Rising: Blue Devils turn around girls program

A (12-15) record last season is a long way from winning just three games in the 2014-2015 season but when it was announced the Quincy High girls basketball team would endure another coaching change some weren't so hopeful for the new season.



"I was kind of ready to give up," explains senior Guard Bre Bordewick. "Especially after all I had been through with my injuries I just wanted to play basketball."



Unsure if she wanted to continue playing under a new coach, Bordewick returned to the Blue Devils, anyway and is glad she did. Because what the struggling team got was new head coach Martin Pazanin.



Knowing full well the seasons of suffering his new team had endured, Pazanin didn't much care for chatter about the past.



"We really didn't talk a whole lot about it," said Pazanin. "We were just worried about where we were now and where we want to be."



Determined to put their darkest days behind them, the Blue Devils started to do something they hadn't for a while: win Quincy High has won 11 of its first 18 games, so far, and a lot of the girls credit their coach for the success.



"It's not a little bit, it's a lot we owe to Coach P," said junior guard Stephanie Anders.



"The amount of work he puts in for us is unbelievable. Many people don't realize what he does for us and it's tremendous."



There seems to be one common theme to the Blue Devils this season and that is that success breeds success.



"I'm really proud to say that I've been pretty much through it all. I've been through hell and high water," said Bordewick.



"The coolest thing is just seeing when they achieve success, they just want more success," said Pazanin.



With Bordewick as the lone senior due to leave at the end of the year, the hope for this team continues, and will continue, to build.



"They're only losing me. And they're definitely a very capable team," said Bordewick.



"They played before me and they'll play after me and they will be a very good team."



The Blue Devils say their ultimate goal this season is to continue building momentum towards having success in the post-season.They are back on the floor Thursday when they host Alleman.









