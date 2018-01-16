Quincy/ Adams County radio project bill approved

The Quincy/Adams County radio infrastructure project took a big step forward Tuesday as council approved its portion of the bill.

However, one aldermen feels Quincy residents were paying a majority of it. Quincy councilmen approved spending $200,000 on the project, a significant cut from the project's proposed cost several years ago.

The project originally expected to cost $2.3-million to replace the current system allowing for the signal to improve and communicate between the city and county departments. It will now cost $1.2-million with the 911 board paying for the bulk of it. Aldermen Terri Heinecke says Quincy taxpayers are still paying the most, as they pay into each of the departments funds.

"Every cell phone is paying that and now the city of Quincy is paying that," Heinecke said. "One person is paying three times."

Quincy/Adams County 911 Director Steve Rowlands says Quincy taxpayer dollars go towards dispatch calls for the city departments and county taxes go towards county service calls.

Discussions also started about the future of the 911 center. Aldermen Mike Farha, who is chairman of the 911 governing board, says with the Emergency Telephone System Act, the board will need to fold and create an ETSA board. Farha says the entities must decide if they want to continue 911 and how to do it. This must be approved by the county and city before June 1st.

"If we don't agree by the 1st of June, as I said in Finance, then I guess each individual department, entity will have to figure out how to do it themselves," Farha said. "Then you will have true duplication."

Farha says a deal has been placed on the city and county administrations desk to be voted on. He isn't sure when it will be done, but hopes it is soon so adjustments can be made before the deadline.

Also at city council: