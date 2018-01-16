IDPH cautions of measles scare - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

IDPH cautions of measles scare

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Illinois Department of Public Health is urging residents who went to Chicago O'Hare International Airport last week to check their vaccination history for measles.

The department says a passenger with measles flew in and out of the airport last Wednesday. Local health officials say most residents should be vaccinated for the virus, but older adults or those with allergies to the vaccine should get tested.

"In modern days, we are going to be on buses, planes and be in large groups," Infectious Disease Supervisor Jon Campos with the Adams County Health Department said. "So the best thing to protect ourselves is hand washing or covering our mouths when we cough or sneeze."

The Centers for Disease Control reported 120 people from 15 states contracted the disease last year.

