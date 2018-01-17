Tuesday Sports Extra - January 16

**High School Basketball, Boys**
(MSHSAA)
Hannibal: 62
Boonville: 44
Dezi Jones: 29 pts
*Tony Lenzini Tournament Quarterfinals*
Knox County: 48
10) Palmyra: 64
Ragar McKinney: 18 pts
Hayden Miller: 18 pts
Mark Twain: 52
Monroe City: 73
CE Talton: 33 pts
Grant Peters: 22 pts
-- Palmyra vs. Monroe City, Thursday 6 p.m.
(IHSA)
Southeastern: 38
Illini West: 64
Kennedy Gooding: 34 pts
Jaise Heaton: 12 pts
(IHSAA)
Burlington: 36
Fort Madison: 53
Kaleb Cresswell: 15 pts
Ottumwa: 50
Keokuk: 34
Anthony Potratz: 11 pts
West Burlington: 75
Holy Trinity: 41
**High School Basketball, Girls**
(IHSA)
Chatham-Glenwood: 65
QND: 47
Sydney Hummert: 10 pts
(IGHSAU)
Ottumwa: 45
Keokuk: 41
Michaela Davis: 16 pts
Burlington: 49
Fort Madison: 44
West Burlington: 55
Holy Trinity: 32
(MSHSAA)
Hannibal: 23
Boonville: 61
Kaylee Falconer: 8 pts
Paris: 59
Madison: 49
*Tony Lenzini Tournament Quarterfinals*
Knox County: 45
3) Monroe City: 63
Jada Summers: 25 pts
Jesse Anderson: 12 pts
Mark Twain: 38
Highland: 80
Haley Meyer: 21 pts
McKenzie Lathrom: 20 pts
-- Monroe City vs. Highland (Thursday, 7:30 p.m.)
*North Shelby Tournament*
Marion County: 24
Scotland County: 60
Ashleigh Creek: 14 pts
Payton Hays: 10 pts, 13 rebs
North Shelby: 33
Schuyler County: 43
**College Basketball**
(WOMEN)
John Wood: 88
HLGU JV: 27
Autumn Voigt: 16 pts
Chelsea Wood: 14 pts
Blazers: (6-12)
HLGU JV: 46
John Wood: 88
Aziz Fadika: 18 pts
Cory Miller: 14 pts
Blazers: (12-7)
