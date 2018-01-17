Tuesday Sports Extra - January 16 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Tuesday Sports Extra - January 16

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Monroe City advanced to the Tony Lenzini Tournament semifinals with a win over Knox County. Monroe City advanced to the Tony Lenzini Tournament semifinals with a win over Knox County.

**High School Basketball, Boys**

(MSHSAA)
Hannibal: 62
Boonville: 44
Dezi Jones: 29 pts

*Tony Lenzini Tournament Quarterfinals*
Knox County: 48
10) Palmyra: 64
Ragar McKinney: 18 pts
Hayden Miller: 18 pts

Mark Twain: 52
Monroe City: 73
CE Talton: 33 pts
Grant Peters: 22 pts
-- Palmyra vs. Monroe City, Thursday 6 p.m.

(IHSA)
Southeastern: 38
Illini West: 64
Kennedy Gooding: 34 pts
Jaise Heaton: 12 pts

(IHSAA)
Burlington: 36
Fort Madison: 53
Kaleb Cresswell: 15 pts

Ottumwa: 50
Keokuk: 34
Anthony Potratz: 11 pts

West Burlington: 75
Holy Trinity: 41


**High School Basketball, Girls**

(IHSA)
Chatham-Glenwood: 65
QND: 47
Sydney Hummert: 10 pts

(IGHSAU)
Ottumwa: 45
Keokuk: 41
Michaela Davis: 16 pts

Burlington: 49
Fort Madison: 44

West Burlington: 55
Holy Trinity: 32

(MSHSAA)
Hannibal: 23
Boonville: 61
Kaylee Falconer: 8 pts

Paris: 59
Madison: 49

*Tony Lenzini Tournament Quarterfinals*
Knox County: 45
3) Monroe City: 63
Jada Summers: 25 pts
Jesse Anderson: 12 pts

Mark Twain: 38
Highland: 80
Haley Meyer: 21 pts
McKenzie Lathrom: 20 pts
-- Monroe City vs. Highland (Thursday, 7:30 p.m.)

*North Shelby Tournament*
Marion County: 24
Scotland County: 60
Ashleigh Creek: 14 pts
Payton Hays: 10 pts, 13 rebs

North Shelby: 33
Schuyler County: 43


**College Basketball**

(WOMEN)
John Wood: 88
HLGU JV: 27
Autumn Voigt: 16 pts
Chelsea Wood: 14 pts
Blazers: (6-12)

HLGU JV: 46
John Wood: 88
Aziz Fadika: 18 pts
Cory Miller: 14 pts
Blazers: (12-7)

