Daylight Donuts location at 48th Street closed

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Daylight Donuts location at 48th and Broadway in Quincy closed its doors, according to a manager.

Megan McGee, manager of the 18th and Broadway Daylight Donuts location, confirmed Wednesday morning that the 48th St. location was closed. 

McGee said Madison Park Christian Church owns the property that housed the store location. She said the church was expanding and decided to pull the lease.

The owner of Daylight Donuts, Babs Lock, said they knew this was coming and were not caught off guard.

"It was a good move for the church," Lock said. "And we were fine with it." 

Lock said there are no plans to open another store location.

