Small fire displaces Quincy family

The home where a family was displaced following a small fire.

A Quincy family was displaced Wednesday morning from their home after a fire started in their basement.

Crews were called to the home at 835 North 6th St. just after 9 a.m. Quincy fire crews made sure everyone was out safely and had the utilities turned off.

Asst. Fire Chief Bernard Vahlkamp said there were space heaters trying to warm pipes in the basement. The pipe burst and the water caused the furnace to spark which created smoke and it rose to the first floor.

The hawthorn family was bathing their grandchildren when,

"Our neighbors were beating on the door and told us that there was a fire downstairs," Tracy Hawthorn said. "We got our grandchildren together and got them out of the house."

April Hawthorn said the kids were shaken up.

"They were devastated because they have never been through anything like this before," April Hawthorn said.

Fire officials said the residents were using a space heater to thaw frozen pipes.

A pipe burst, sending water into the furnace, causing a small fire.

Plumbers said people should learn form this.

"Definitely advise against using any sort of open flame, a heat gun can be used but with a lot of caution and a fire extinguisher," Sill said.

Mark Sill with Vinson and Sill said you can use hot water, but in small doses.

"If you have a small amount of hot water you can get a spray bottle and spray on the frozen area, you'd be amazed how quickly the pipes will thaw," Sill said.

The Red Cross came in to assist the Hawthorn family today but they said the fire happened at the worst time of the day.

"It's real tough," Hawthorn said. "You know, trying to go to work and try to have my wife take care of the kids. There is a lot on me right now as far as taking care of these kids and getting them shelter."

Officials said the basement was flooded. They said the residents were getting help from the American Red Cross.