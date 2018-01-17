New report shows phishing scams most common in Quincy

Quincy's Better Business Bureau's annual scam tracker report shows that phishing scams were the most popular type of scams in our area in 2017.

Mara Clingingsmith with the BBB said 34-people reported scams last year in Quincy alone totaling over 23 thousand dollars lost.

One Quincy victim lost nearly 11 thousand dollars and it all happened through a scam on Facebook.

"They were told that they won money," explained Clingingsmith. "All they had to was send some money off to cover the processing fee and the application fee for that. They sent the money to them and they sent a check back. They did get a check from the scammer but it never did clear the bank."

This is just the first full year Quincy has had a scam tracker report.

Clingingsmith hopes more people will use the online tool to prevent more people from falling victim to scammers.

"What we would like to see is that more scams are reported because we know there are victims out there. They may just not know where to go to report it. We want to be able to educate consumers. We don't want any money lost so we would like to have more reports with less money lost."

While the most common type of scam in the Quincy area was phishing scams, others include things like fake government grants, sweepstakes or lottery prizes, tax collections, and tech support.

If you would like to report a scam, click here.