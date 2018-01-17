Digging Deeper: 'Teacher Shortage'

A survey showed an increased concern of a teaching shortage compared to five years ago

Teaching shortages are a nationwide problem that's hitting the Tri-States hard. A new survey shows a record low number of teachers applying for open positions.

School district after school district in Western Illinois have seen a record low number of applications for open teaching positions.

"This is the worst I've seen it, in my career, this is the worst we've had," Regional Superintendent John Meixner said.

"We were in a crisis situation four years ago, and it's only got worse," Griggsville-Perry Superintendent Janet Gladu added,

Since last July, the Griggsville-Perry School District in Pike County, Illinois has been looking for a high school English teacher. But superintendent Janet Gladu said not a single person has applied.

"It becomes a panic, because our students deserve the very best education possible," Gladu said. "Regardless of what we do as a district, you can not create an applicant."

Now, three retired teachers are filling the gaps. One of them is Charlotte Dunham who has taught for over 30 years, and when she heard the district was struggling to fill the position, she decided to come back after 10 years of retirement.

"I have grandchildren in this district and I have former students, and I just really wanted to see that things went on as much as usual," Dunham said.

Dunham teaches Jody Brite's daughter, Jordan. Brite is thankful Dunham is available, but worries about the future, if this teacher shortage continues.

"My biggest concern is the quality of education they are going to get," Brite said. "We are a small community, we are listed as a poor community, but that shouldn't scare you away from doing the best for a child."

A statewide survey done by the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools shows 65 percent of districts have seen significantly fewer applicants than five years ago.

"This area is actually the hardest hit in the state in terms of applications for teachers going into the field and the most unfilled positions," Regional Superintendent Jill Reis said.

Gladu said rural districts suffer because the lack of resources compared to larger districts.

"We have hundreds on unfunded mandates that we are told we have to do," Gladu added. "The state of Illinois owes my school district $215,000, which means $215,000 we can't spend on kids."

Down the road in Payson, Illinois, they've seen a decline in elementary teacher applications, which superintendent Donna Veile said is unheard of.

"We're even having to work with people who are going back and getting an emergency certificate or provisional as they work toward getting it is not uncommon now," Veile said.

Regional Superintendent John Meixner said in 2012, entry requirements became tougher for teachers, meaning fewer graduates. Professors at WIU say they've seen record low enrollment numbers in the education program.

"We went from putting out 291 new teachers, to this year: we're looking at about 100," assistant dean of education Greg Montalvo said.

Gladu said attracting teachers to districts like hers is hard enough, but add in the scrutiny from social media, it becomes nearly impossible.

"You turn on social media, teachers are always being slammed," Gladu said. "It's a society issue. We've done something where nobody wants to be an educator anymore."

And with fewer applicants, means fewer options to get the best teachers in the classroom.

"When you start whittling that down more, you're not necessarily getting those top notch teachers for kids," Gladu said.

Click on the state to view teacher shortage statistics: