Man arrested for striking female

By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
Hartgrave Hartgrave
LA BELLE, Mo. (WGEM) -

A Lewis County, Missouri, man was arrested Monday for striking a female, according to the sheriffs office.

In a press release, the sheriff's office stated they arrested Daniel E. Hartgrave, 57, of rural La Belle, Missouri. Authorities said he was arrested on one count of assault in the 1st degree.

The release stated the sheriffs office received a call from a medical facility regarding a female who had sustained major injuries from a domestic incident that occurred at a home at 29248 State Highway D, La Belle, Missouri. It stated upon investigation, deputies learned that Hartgrave had struck the female with two different objects causing major injuries. 

The release stated Hartgrave was lodged in the Lewis County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond. 

