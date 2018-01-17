2nd case of measles confirmed in person who was at O'Hare

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois public health officials are reporting a second case of measles in a person who was at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday said this case is unrelated to a case reported last week at the airport. The department says there isn't a measles outbreak at O'Hare.

Officials say the individual with the second confirmed case was at the airport Jan. 9. Authorities say local health departments are contacting those thought to be most at risk, including passengers on the inbound flight to Chicago. The individual also was at locations in Evanston, Skokie and Park Ridge in the following days.

Experts say measles is easily spread through the air when someone coughs or sneezes. They say those who think they've been exposed should contact their health care provider.

