QU receives grant to help address teacher shortage

The program aims to add more teachers to local schools.

A local organization is behind a push to help put more local teachers in your child's school.

The Tracy Family Foundation is funding a scholarship program at Quincy University that will help pay for a student's education if they stay within a ten-county region after graduating.

The program also pairs students with a mentor after graduation to help them get through their first year of teaching.

Glenda McCarty is the Director of Teacher Education at Quincy University, and she said on Wednesday that it will help grow the pool of teachers locally.

"Turnover is very high in the education profession." McCarty said. "And so with a mentor, someone to guide them and help them along the way, we think that will help retain the teachers in the rural areas."

The program is being launched this spring with the first students getting scholarships in the fall.

QU is also planning on starting an early childhood education program as well as a way to generate more local teachers.

If you know a high school student that is interested, they can apply through Quincy University.