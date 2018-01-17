Local students eligible for summer expedition

Local students have a chance to take part in a summer experience that organizers say will help them grow both mentally and physically.



High school students from Pike, Brown and Adams counties are eligible to take part in the North Carolina Outward Bound School expedition. The expedition, which is being organized locally by the YMCA, lets 20 students, age 14 to 18, experience the power of nature first-hand.

Organizers said it's an opportunity for them to grow mentally as well.

"To say 'Gosh, you know what? I didn't make it this time, but tomorrow I'm going to get up and I'm going to go the extra distance,'" YMCA After-School Coordinator Cristy Fuller said. "That perseverance and that drive: those are character skills and leadership skills that you will have the rest of your life."

Scholarships are provided by the Tracy Family Foundation. YMCA officials said if your student is interested in taking part, they can talk to their school counselor.

Click here for more information on North Carolina Outward Bound School program.