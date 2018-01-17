New car wash planned for Quincy lot - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

New car wash planned for Quincy lot

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A new car wash is coming to Broadway street in Quincy.

Jim VonderHaar, who owns the parking lot at 25th and Broadway, said his sons are putting in a car wash on the property soon.

VonderHaar said Shottenkirk moved their used car outlet off of the property recently to make way for the car wash.

He said the goal is to start construction in April.

