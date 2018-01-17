3 inducted into Quincy Chamber Hall of Fame

Three distinguished community leaders are now listed alongside some of the greatest business minds in Quincy's history.

The late Richard Ehrhart and the late Dick and Mae Shierling were inducted into the Business Hall of Fame at the Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce's annual meeting Wednesday.

The Shierlings purchased the McDonald's franchise in Quincy in 1964 and opened three other restaurants in Keokuk, Hannibal and Quincy in the mid 80s.

Ehrhart carried on his family's work with Kohl Wholesale, of Quincy.

Chamber officials said all three spent their lives building their businesses and enriching the local community.

Dick and Mae's daughter, Cheryl Dreasler, said they cared about the community.

"Mom and Dad were involved anywhere in Quincy that they could think of that they could help," Dreasler said. "Many times it was behind the scenes because they were never ones to be out in the limelight. That just wasn't their style."

Dreasler said anyone who worked with her parents became family.

Ehrhart's son, Matt, said his father was a role model.

"He had a tremendous amount of great characteristics, which I try to emulate every day," Matt Ehrhart said.

Matt Ehrhart said he hopes the six grandchildren will be involved in the family business when they get older but said the choice is theirs.