Lyft now in the Tri-States

There's a new way to get around in the Tri-States.

The app-based taxi company Lyft is now available in parts of the Tri-States, including Quincy, Keokuk and Macomb.

With the first drivers going live this past Saturday, local residents are excited about having another way to get around town.

"I think it's a great attribute to the town because we have so many kids that like to go out to the bars and hangout at night and we always like to have a safe trip for them home," resident Kaitlyn Phillips said.

Lyft driver Justin Goodwin said they have at least 5 drivers in the Quincy area. But he said the company covers most of western Illinois.

"We go just north of St. Louis and then all the way up through Macomb and north of Macomb, so anywhere like Pittsfield, Jacksonville - all of those places are covered by Lyft," Goodwin said.

Here's how it works: Download the app, create a profile by adding a credit card and then you can see all of the drivers that are available in your area.

Now with Lyft in town, business owners said it's just another option to bring more people through the door.

"Finally, we can get people that can come from all over and not worry about getting a DUI. Of course, we want our patrons to be safe," Rusty Williams, owner of The Reverly in downtown Quincy, said. "But now that we have something like Lyft here, I think all of us are going to be able to benefit from that."

Goodwin said both drivers and passengers have a ratings system to keep both in their best behavior.

"If you're a good driver, you're going to get good ratings, and if you're a bad driver, you're not going to last long," Goodwin added. "Passengers as well. People will see, if you have a bad rating, and maybe they'll stay away from picking you up."

For both residents and businesses, it's an added feature in the community.

"We like to use local businesses around here, so if we can get to them and spend our nights there instead of just at home, it's going to benefit the bars and restaurants as a whole," Phillips said.

Goodwin said the rates depend on how far you travel, just like a normal taxi, but the average rate for a drive in Quincy is about $5.

You can also be a Lyft driver. You can do so by going to the company's website. All drivers go through a background check and must be 21 years old and have a four door car. The car must be a 2006 model or newer.

