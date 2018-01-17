Central Lee School District discusses 2017 Iowa Report Card

The goal is to work on communication of Iowa Core Standards between students and teachers.

Digging into more schools around Lee County that received their grades for the 2017 Iowa Report Card, we checked in at the Central Lee School District.

The middle and high school were ranked acceptable.

Staff said they continue to work on college and career ready skills in order to raise those numbers.

The state average is 39.5 percent and the The high school is at 40.1 percent while the middle school is at 35.6 percent.

But the college and career ready growth is the high school is at 32.7 percent but the state average is 42.7 percent.

Officials said this report card is based on one test and they do a lot more of their own data crunching to improve the curriculum.

Teachers and the principal at the high school believe they can flip the script if they work together.

"We are able to figure out what our needs are as science teachers and then ask the math teacher and English department to come in and meet those goals and improve the student learning," Agriculture and Science Teacher Brent Koller said.

"That is something we have talked about as a staff and have said those skills will then improve the test scores and ultimately those are skills that all of our kids need to do into adulthood," Central Lee High School Principal Nicole Herdrick said.

The high school's goal for the rest of the year is to continue to develop the communication between teacher and student on the Iowa Core Standards.

Hedrick said she wants to make sure kids understand the new standards in the classroom.