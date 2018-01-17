Quincy priest takes over as Catholic chaplain for St. Louis Cardinals

QUINCY, IL. (WGEM) -- Before Father Chris Comerford came to Quincy last summer to serve as priest at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church he spent several years in Collinsville, Illinois.

It was there where he was able to combine his faith and his love for baseball.



"About seven years ago one of my parishioners, who's an usher at Busch Stadium said, "would you ever want to celebrate mass at Busch Stadium?" And my mouth about hit the floor. I didn't know they had mass at Busch Stadium," Comerford said.



"She connected me with a priest who had been the chaplain for about 15 years at the time. I connected with him to kind of help him out a little bit and then he and I got real close."



This past fall the St. Louis Cardinals' Catholic chaplain passed away.



The result gives Comerford the chance to take his place. Despite the four-hour round trip he hopes to be at Busch Stadium at least one Saturday a month during the season.



"One of the great things for us is we want to be able to (celebrate mass) with (the players)," Comerford said.



"Their lives are so busy. To be able to bring this into the stadium, where they're working, it makes it a little easier for them. The Cardinals have so good at promoting this because they know it helps them and there's no pressure."



Comerford says he's a living out his boyhood dream and doesn't plan on surrendering his role as the team's Catholic chaplain anytime soon.



"I love Cardinal baseball and I love my faith," he said.



?"God is always first for me. To be able to share that (with the players), and they know I love baseball too and appreciate what they do, I think that gives me a wonderful plus with them. I do respect them but I'm also a man of faith and the two of them can work together. It's a great joy."