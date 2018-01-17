Escaping the cold weather in Mark Twain Cave

Condensation near the entrance to the cave, where the cold outside air meets the warm air inside the cave.

In an effort to get out of the cold, visitors to the Tri-States are heading to an unlikely place.

The Mark Twain Cave in Hannibal is a constant 52 degrees year-round.

Managers say it's surprising how good 52 degrees can feel, especially when the outside temperature is below freezing.

"Monday was Martin Luther King Jr. Day and our first tour, right when the doors opened, we had 16 people that had stayed all night the night before in town," said Manager Julie Fohey. "They were here and were glad the cave was 52 degrees."

Even though January isn't the cave's busiest time of year, Fohey says they're still giving tours on the hour.