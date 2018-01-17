Local school receives national recognition - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local school receives national recognition

By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

A local elementary school is recognized for academic growth. 

Eugene Field Elementary in Hannibal received the Exemplary Academic Growth Award from Franklin Covey. 

According to the school's annual performance report, MAP test scores surged from 2016 to 2017 in English and language arts for students in fourth grade. 

"I think anything like this makes you feel good and is a positive reinforcement to staff and students, and hopefully the community as well," said Eugene Field Principal Meghan Karr. 

This award comes after the school was designated a Lighthouse School back in April 2016.

