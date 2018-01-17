Local school receives national recognition

MAP test scores surged from 2016 to 2017 in english and language arts for students in fourth grade.

A banner in the hallways showing off the school's distinction award.

Eugene Field Elementary is being recognized for its academic growth.

The hallways at Eugene Field Elementary in Hannibal.

A local elementary school is recognized for academic growth.

Eugene Field Elementary in Hannibal received the Exemplary Academic Growth Award from Franklin Covey.

According to the school's annual performance report, MAP test scores surged from 2016 to 2017 in English and language arts for students in fourth grade.

"I think anything like this makes you feel good and is a positive reinforcement to staff and students, and hopefully the community as well," said Eugene Field Principal Meghan Karr.

This award comes after the school was designated a Lighthouse School back in April 2016.