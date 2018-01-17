U.S. senator calls for state, federal help for Veterans' Home

A U.S. senator from Illinois is standing by his comments made at the Illinois Veterans' Home just a few weeks ago that the federal government will help with renovation plans.

Senator Dick Durbin says if a state plan comes forward to invest and make the Veterans' Home here safer, he will stand by the governor.

Durbin says with Legionella bacteria with the same makeup as what killed four residents in 2015 being found on campus, action needs to be taken immediately. He urged the governor to call on the general assembly to get money appropriated to help with keeping the residents and staff safe.

"In my mind it just cries out for the replacement of the galvanized plumbing there with something new, modern and safe," Durbin said. "If the state of Illinois under the governor's leadership will move forward, I'll do everything I can to bring in federal funds to pay for the transition."

Several state lawmakers at a hearing in Chicago said they'd support renovations or even building a new campus in Quincy if they could find ways to pay for it, including federal dollars.

Durbin said Governor Bruce Rauner hasn't called to discuss options of getting federal help, but Durbin hopes the call comes soon.