U.S. senator calls for state, federal help for Veterans' Home - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

U.S. senator calls for state, federal help for Veterans' Home

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Illinois Veterans Home entrance sign. Illinois Veterans Home entrance sign.
Map shows destination markers at the Illinois Veteran's Home. Map shows destination markers at the Illinois Veteran's Home.
Car drives down entrance of the Illinois Veteran's Home. Car drives down entrance of the Illinois Veteran's Home.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A U.S. senator from Illinois is standing by his comments made at the Illinois Veterans' Home just a few weeks ago that the federal government will help with renovation plans. 

Senator Dick Durbin says if a state plan comes forward to invest and make the Veterans' Home here safer, he will stand by the governor. 

Durbin says with Legionella bacteria with the same makeup as what killed four residents in 2015 being found on campus, action needs to be taken immediately. He urged the governor to call on the general assembly to get money appropriated to help with keeping the residents and staff safe.

"In my mind it just cries out for the replacement of the galvanized plumbing there with something new, modern and safe," Durbin said. "If the state of Illinois under the governor's leadership will move forward, I'll do everything I can to bring in federal funds to pay for the transition."

Several state lawmakers at a hearing in Chicago said they'd support renovations or even building a new campus in Quincy if they could find ways to pay for it, including federal dollars. 

Durbin said Governor Bruce Rauner hasn't called to discuss options of getting federal help,  but Durbin hopes the call comes soon. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.