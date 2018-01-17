Engineers look to fix troublesome Quincy intersection - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Engineers look to fix troublesome Quincy intersection

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Cars turn on to Broadway off 12th Street.
Traffic mast sticks up off concrete.
Truck drives down Broadway in Quincy.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

After a number of truck drivers hit street lights at the intersection of 12th and Broadway, Quincy city engineers are looking to move two of them back. 

The city is currently taking bids to move the traffic signals on the northeast and southwest corners of the intersection. Engineering Director Jeffrey Conte says semi drivers out of town try to turn on the streets, but because of the narrow turn have damaged and taken the signs down in the past.

Currently, he says they are being hit several times a year.

"Having the signals back further at least allows the truck drivers, if they cut the turn too short, have their wheels go up on the curb and come back down, but without doing any damage to city infrastructure," Conte said.

Engineers expect it to cost around $125,000 and take a few months to replace. Engineers say there are several other intersections with the same issue they'd like to address as well.

