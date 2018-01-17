Quincy Park Board denies bids for fountain project

Plans to move and fix a riverfront park fountain are on hold for now.

Quincy's Park Board denied bids to renovate the fountain in Clat Adams Park after the lowest bid came in $100,000 over expected costs. Executive Director Rome Frericks says they were shocked by the bids and would need more design work done to get it back under budget.

He feels it's important to get it back to how it looked when it first was installed.

"It's our focal point between the two bridges," Frericks said. "As we say, it's the front door to the park district and the city of Quincy. So we just want to make some changes and improve the fountain that's 25 years old.

Frericks expects the project to still be done in 2018, but may not be done until late summer or fall. The board also approved a three year deal for the seasonal union employee agreement. The deal would see the compensation for workers increase