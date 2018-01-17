Hannibal School District worried about possible budget cuts

The school budget was once again on the agenda for the Hannibal School Board at their meeting Wednesday night.

Hannibal Public Schools Superintendent Susan Johnson says she's worried about a possible decrease in funding on both the state and federal level.

Governor Greitens is expected to introduce new budget cuts, as early as next week, to the tune of about $300-million.

No word on where those cuts will come from but school districts throughout the state are preparing for the worst.

For Hannibal Public Schools, almost 50% of their revenue comes from the state.

"That's 47% of our money that we use to operate our school system and potentially we might not get that 47%, so that's a concern," said Johnson.

On the federal side of things, the tax cuts could have an impact on the revenue generated through state tax dollars which ultimately impacts school districts.

Also at Wednesday night's school board meeting: