Wednesday's Area Scores - January 17

**High School Basketball, Boys**
*MSHSAA*
(Tony Lenzini Tournament)
- Semifinals
Canton: 55
6) Clark County: 59
Cole Kirchner: 21 pts
Brandon Kracht: 14 pts
Koy Smith: 18 pts
Indians: (14-0)
-- Clark County vs. Palmyra/Monroe City winner (Saturday, 8:30 p.m.)
- Consolation Semifinals
Highland: 31
Van-Far: 72
Josh Hodde: 20 pts
(North Shelby Tournament)
- Semifinals
North Shelby: 38
Scotland County: 52
Lance Pence: 14 pts, 9 rebs, 7 assists
Tigers: advance to Saturday's championship (7:30 p.m.)
- Consolation Semifinals
Highland JV: 38
South Shelby: 62
*IHSA*
Unity: 35
3) West Hancock: 48
Logan Dorethy: 26 pts
Titans: (20-0)
Brown County: 56
Triopia: 61
Nathan Hendricker: 19 pts
**High School Basketball, Girls**
*MSHSAA*
(Tony Lenzini Tournament)
- Semifinals
Palmyra: 64
6) Clark County: 57
Megan Stone: 25 pts
Abby Brown: 19 pts
Panthers: (10-6), hand Indians first loss
-- Palmyra vs. Monroe City/Highland winner (Saturday, 7 p.m.)
- Consolation Semifinals
Van-Far: 23
Canton: 60
Olivia Jarvis: 24 pts
(North Shelby Tournament)
- Semifinals
Marceline: 28
South Shelby: 60
Lexie Higbee: 14 pts
Meredith O'Neal: 13 pts
Lady Birds: advance to Saturday's championship (6 p.m.)
- Consolation Semifinals
Highland JV: 29
LaPlata: 43
(Non-Tournament)
Montgomery County: 48
Bowling Green: 58
Caitlin Bilhartz: 20 pts, 13 rebs
KateLynn Charlton: 16 pts, 13 rebs
*IHSA*
Unity: 39
Brown County: 53
Ally Heldt: 16 pts
Addi Miller: 14 pts
10) Western-Payson: 71
Brussels: 14
Blair Borrowman: 24 pts
**College Basketball**
(MEN)
Fort Wayne: 74
Western Illinois: 75
- Overtime
Kobe Webster: 24 pts, game winning basket with :01.1 left in OT
Dalan Ancrum: 23 pts, 12 rebs
Leathernecks: (10-7, 1-3)
Peru State: 87
Culver-Stockton: 82
Thaddeus Newby: 23 pts
Wildcats: (4-15, 1-7)
(WOMEN)
Peru State: 52
Culver-Stockton: 68
Lacey Clark: 23 pts
Maison Bovard: 12 pts, 9 rebs
Wildcats: (8-9, 3-5)
Ellsworth CC: 56
Southeastern CC: 68
Miah Shelby: 15 pts
Blackhawks: (13-4)
**High School Wrestling**
QND: 24
Jacksonville: 58
OND: 36
Macomb: 46
-- Hannibal won all three duals at the Westminster Quad (defeated St. Charles, Ladue, and Westminster)
