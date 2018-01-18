Wednesday's Area Scores - January 17

Palmyra built an early lead to hand Clark County its first loss and a spot in the Tony Lenzini Tournament championship.

**High School Basketball, Boys**



*MSHSAA*

(Tony Lenzini Tournament)

- Semifinals

Canton: 55

6) Clark County: 59

Cole Kirchner: 21 pts

Brandon Kracht: 14 pts

Koy Smith: 18 pts

Indians: (14-0)

-- Clark County vs. Palmyra/Monroe City winner (Saturday, 8:30 p.m.)



- Consolation Semifinals

Highland: 31

Van-Far: 72

Josh Hodde: 20 pts



(North Shelby Tournament)

- Semifinals

North Shelby: 38

Scotland County: 52

Lance Pence: 14 pts, 9 rebs, 7 assists

Tigers: advance to Saturday's championship (7:30 p.m.)



- Consolation Semifinals

Highland JV: 38

South Shelby: 62



*IHSA*

Unity: 35

3) West Hancock: 48

Logan Dorethy: 26 pts

Titans: (20-0)



Brown County: 56

Triopia: 61

Nathan Hendricker: 19 pts





**High School Basketball, Girls**



*MSHSAA*

(Tony Lenzini Tournament)

- Semifinals

Palmyra: 64

6) Clark County: 57

Megan Stone: 25 pts

Abby Brown: 19 pts

Panthers: (10-6), hand Indians first loss

-- Palmyra vs. Monroe City/Highland winner (Saturday, 7 p.m.)



- Consolation Semifinals

Van-Far: 23

Canton: 60

Olivia Jarvis: 24 pts



(North Shelby Tournament)

- Semifinals

Marceline: 28

South Shelby: 60

Lexie Higbee: 14 pts

Meredith O'Neal: 13 pts

Lady Birds: advance to Saturday's championship (6 p.m.)



- Consolation Semifinals

Highland JV: 29

LaPlata: 43



(Non-Tournament)

Montgomery County: 48

Bowling Green: 58

Caitlin Bilhartz: 20 pts, 13 rebs

KateLynn Charlton: 16 pts, 13 rebs



*IHSA*

Unity: 39

Brown County: 53

Ally Heldt: 16 pts

Addi Miller: 14 pts



10) Western-Payson: 71

Brussels: 14

Blair Borrowman: 24 pts





**College Basketball**



(MEN)

Fort Wayne: 74

Western Illinois: 75

- Overtime

Kobe Webster: 24 pts, game winning basket with :01.1 left in OT

Dalan Ancrum: 23 pts, 12 rebs

Leathernecks: (10-7, 1-3)



Peru State: 87

Culver-Stockton: 82

Thaddeus Newby: 23 pts

Wildcats: (4-15, 1-7)



(WOMEN)

Peru State: 52

Culver-Stockton: 68

Lacey Clark: 23 pts

Maison Bovard: 12 pts, 9 rebs

Wildcats: (8-9, 3-5)



Ellsworth CC: 56

Southeastern CC: 68

Miah Shelby: 15 pts

Blackhawks: (13-4)





**High School Wrestling**



QND: 24

Jacksonville: 58



OND: 36

Macomb: 46



-- Hannibal won all three duals at the Westminster Quad (defeated St. Charles, Ladue, and Westminster)