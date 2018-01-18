Five area squads state ranked in Illinois high school basketball - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Five area squads state ranked in Illinois high school basketball

By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Poll

The Associated Press

Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A
School                                    W-L        Pts    Prv 
  1.  Simeon  (12)                  15-3      135    1     
  2.  Curie    (2)                    14-2      128    2     
  3.  Belleville  West          16-1      113    3     
  4.  Whitney  Young              14-4      84      6     
  5.  Danville                        14-2      81      5     
  6.  Normal  Community        16-3      49      9     
  7.  Niles  North                  16-2      31      4     
  (tie)  Marist                      18-1      31      NR   
  9.  Moline                            15-4      29      10   
10.  Bolingbrook                  13-2      18      NR   
   Others receiving votes: New Trier 13. Bloomington 12. Oak Park River Forest 12. Normal West 10. Evanston Township 5. Fenwick 5. Lincoln Park 4. Maine South 3. Rockford Jefferson 3. Quincy 3. Loyola 1. 

Class 3A
School                                                      W-L        Pts    Prv 
  1.  Morgan  Park  (7)                            12-7      122    2     
  2.  Springfield  Lanphier  (4)          12-1      116    3     
  3.  Marian  Catholic  (CH)  (1)          13-3      100    1     
  4.  Hillcrest                                        15-4      90      T4   
  5.  Springfield  Southeast  (1)        11-2      79      6     
  6.  Alton  Marquette                            17-0      61      7     
  7.  DePaul  College  Prep                    16-4      51      T4   
  8.  Centralia                                        11-2      31      9     
  9.  North  Lawndale                              13-4      28      8     
10.  Champaign  Central                        9-5        18      10   
   Others receiving votes: Lincoln 7. St. Rita 4. Benton 3. Burlington Central 2. Murphysboro 2. Morton 1. 

Class 2A
School                                                            W-L        Pts    Prv 
  1.  Orr  (13)                                                14-3      156    1     
  2.  Pinckneyville  (3)                              16-1      150    2     
  3.  Warsaw  West  Hancock(1)                    19-0      129    3     
  4.  Winnebago                                              13-1      106    4     
  5.  Gibson  City-Melvin-Sibley              17-1      95      6     
  6.  Eldorado                                                17-0      71      8     
  7.  Williamsville                                      13-1      51      5     
  8.  Leo                                                          11-5      41      NR   
  9.  Monticello                                            10-1      33      9     
10.  Bureau  Valley                                      17-2      30      10   
   Others receiving votes: Teutopolis 18. St. Joseph-Ogden 16. Bloomington Central Catholic 15. Corliss 14. Chicago Uplift 5. Trenton Wesclin 2. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 1. Quincy Notre Dame 1

Class 1A
School                                                    W-L        Pts    Prv 
  1.  Aurora  Christian  (8)                15-0      151    2     
  2.  Colfax  Ridgeview  (8)                16-2      140    1     
  3.  East  Dubuque                                16-1      103    6     
  4.  Annawan                                          15-2      95      4     
  (tie)DePue                                          17-1      95      3     
  6.  Sterling  Newman                          16-3      84      5     
  (tie)Payson  Seymour                        16-1      84      8     
  8.  Quest  Academy                              16-4      36      10   
  9.  Winchester-West  Central          17-2      30      7     
10.  Milford                                          13-3      18      NR   
   Others receiving votes: New Berlin 16. Cairo 10. Okawville 5. Bushnell (B-Prairie City) 5. Newark 4. Nokomis 2. Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 1. Cissna Park 1. 

Illinois High School Girls Basketball Top 10 Poll

By The Associated Press 

Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A
School                                              W-L        Pts    Prv 
  1.  Edwardsville  (11)                18-0      119    1     
  2.  Rockford  Boylan                    20-0      99      4     
  3.  Montini  (1)                            22-2      90      2     
  4.  Maine  West                              20-1      65      6     
  (tie)  Rock  Island                      15-7      65      5     
  6.  Lincoln-Way  East                  20-1      59      8     
  7.  Geneva                                      15-3      48      3     
  8.  Benet                                        18-3      39      7     
  9.  Normal  Community                  16-4      30      9     
10.  Mother  McAuley                      16-6      22      NR   
   Others receiving votes: Springfield 9. Marist 8. Whitney Young 2. Bolingbrook 1. Bradley-Bourbonnais 1. Chatham Glenwood 1. Naperville Central 1. Normal West 1. 

Class 3A
School                                                                    W-L        Pts    Prv 
  1.  Morton  (10)                                                  20-1      109    1     
  2.  Richwoods  (1)                                              20-1      99      2     
  3.  Bethalto  Civic  Memorial                          18-1      86      4     
  4.  Glenbard  South                                            17-2      68      3     
  5.  Kaneland                                                        18-2      66      5     
  6.  Nazareth                                                        19-2      44      6     
  7.  Effingham                                                      14-1      43      7     
  8.  Evergreen  Park                                            17-2      36      8     
  9.  Charleston                                                    17-1      27      T9   
10.  Bloomington  Central  Catholic                17-4      11      NR   
   Others receiving votes: Burlington Central 8. Bishop McNamara 4. Breese Central 3. Sycamore 1. 

Class 2A
School                                                                  W-L        Pts    Prv 
  1.  Harrisburg    (11)                                      21-0      137    1     
  2.  Illini  West  (Carthage)    (1)                21-2      117    2     
  3.  Watseka  (1)                                                20-0      111    3     
  4.  Teutopolis  (1)                                          20-1      98      5     
  5.  Monticello                                                  13-0      66      4     
  6.  Eureka                                                          17-3      56      T6   
  (tie)  Oakwood                                                  17-2      56      T6   
  8.  Pleasant  Plains                                        16-2      36      8     
  9.  Sesser-Valier                                            19-1      28      9     
10.  Payson  Western                                          18-4      19      NR   
   Others receiving votes: Chicago Marshall 15. Harvest Christian Academy 11. Williamsville 9. Tuscola 3. Nashville 3. Knoxville 1. Harlan 1. Hall 1. Auburn 1. Pana 1. 

Class 1A
School                                                        W-L        Pts    Prv 
  1.  Annawan  (11)                                    21-0      127    1     
  2.  Danville  Schlarman  (2)                19-1      112    2     
  3.  Lebanon                                              18-0      107    3     
  4.  Lanark  Eastland                              19-2      93      4     
  5.  Lewistown                                          19-3      72      5     
  6.  Jacksonville  Routt                        17-4      65      6     
  7.  Shiloh                                                16-4      43      7     
  8.  Princeville                                      20-3      34      T8   
  9.  Newark                                                15-4      26      T8   
10.  Stockton                                            17-2      19      NR   
   Others receiving votes: Okawville 6. East Dubuque 6. Colfax Ridgeview 5. 

