Five area squads state ranked in Illinois high school basketball

Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Poll



The Associated Press



Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.



Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Simeon (12) 15-3 135 1

2. Curie (2) 14-2 128 2

3. Belleville West 16-1 113 3

4. Whitney Young 14-4 84 6

5. Danville 14-2 81 5

6. Normal Community 16-3 49 9

7. Niles North 16-2 31 4

(tie) Marist 18-1 31 NR

9. Moline 15-4 29 10

10. Bolingbrook 13-2 18 NR

Others receiving votes: New Trier 13. Bloomington 12. Oak Park River Forest 12. Normal West 10. Evanston Township 5. Fenwick 5. Lincoln Park 4. Maine South 3. Rockford Jefferson 3. Quincy 3. Loyola 1.



Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Morgan Park (7) 12-7 122 2

2. Springfield Lanphier (4) 12-1 116 3

3. Marian Catholic (CH) (1) 13-3 100 1

4. Hillcrest 15-4 90 T4

5. Springfield Southeast (1) 11-2 79 6

6. Alton Marquette 17-0 61 7

7. DePaul College Prep 16-4 51 T4

8. Centralia 11-2 31 9

9. North Lawndale 13-4 28 8

10. Champaign Central 9-5 18 10

Others receiving votes: Lincoln 7. St. Rita 4. Benton 3. Burlington Central 2. Murphysboro 2. Morton 1.



Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Orr (13) 14-3 156 1

2. Pinckneyville (3) 16-1 150 2

3. Warsaw West Hancock(1) 19-0 129 3

4. Winnebago 13-1 106 4

5. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 17-1 95 6

6. Eldorado 17-0 71 8

7. Williamsville 13-1 51 5

8. Leo 11-5 41 NR

9. Monticello 10-1 33 9

10. Bureau Valley 17-2 30 10

Others receiving votes: Teutopolis 18. St. Joseph-Ogden 16. Bloomington Central Catholic 15. Corliss 14. Chicago Uplift 5. Trenton Wesclin 2. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 1. Quincy Notre Dame 1.



Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Aurora Christian (8) 15-0 151 2

2. Colfax Ridgeview (8) 16-2 140 1

3. East Dubuque 16-1 103 6

4. Annawan 15-2 95 4

(tie)DePue 17-1 95 3

6. Sterling Newman 16-3 84 5

(tie)Payson Seymour 16-1 84 8

8. Quest Academy 16-4 36 10

9. Winchester-West Central 17-2 30 7

10. Milford 13-3 18 NR

Others receiving votes: New Berlin 16. Cairo 10. Okawville 5. Bushnell (B-Prairie City) 5. Newark 4. Nokomis 2. Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 1. Cissna Park 1.



Illinois High School Girls Basketball Top 10 Poll



By The Associated Press



Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.



Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Edwardsville (11) 18-0 119 1

2. Rockford Boylan 20-0 99 4

3. Montini (1) 22-2 90 2

4. Maine West 20-1 65 6

(tie) Rock Island 15-7 65 5

6. Lincoln-Way East 20-1 59 8

7. Geneva 15-3 48 3

8. Benet 18-3 39 7

9. Normal Community 16-4 30 9

10. Mother McAuley 16-6 22 NR

Others receiving votes: Springfield 9. Marist 8. Whitney Young 2. Bolingbrook 1. Bradley-Bourbonnais 1. Chatham Glenwood 1. Naperville Central 1. Normal West 1.



Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Morton (10) 20-1 109 1

2. Richwoods (1) 20-1 99 2

3. Bethalto Civic Memorial 18-1 86 4

4. Glenbard South 17-2 68 3

5. Kaneland 18-2 66 5

6. Nazareth 19-2 44 6

7. Effingham 14-1 43 7

8. Evergreen Park 17-2 36 8

9. Charleston 17-1 27 T9

10. Bloomington Central Catholic 17-4 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Burlington Central 8. Bishop McNamara 4. Breese Central 3. Sycamore 1.



Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Harrisburg (11) 21-0 137 1

2. Illini West (Carthage) (1) 21-2 117 2

3. Watseka (1) 20-0 111 3

4. Teutopolis (1) 20-1 98 5

5. Monticello 13-0 66 4

6. Eureka 17-3 56 T6

(tie) Oakwood 17-2 56 T6

8. Pleasant Plains 16-2 36 8

9. Sesser-Valier 19-1 28 9

10. Payson Western 18-4 19 NR

Others receiving votes: Chicago Marshall 15. Harvest Christian Academy 11. Williamsville 9. Tuscola 3. Nashville 3. Knoxville 1. Harlan 1. Hall 1. Auburn 1. Pana 1.



Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Annawan (11) 21-0 127 1

2. Danville Schlarman (2) 19-1 112 2

3. Lebanon 18-0 107 3

4. Lanark Eastland 19-2 93 4

5. Lewistown 19-3 72 5

6. Jacksonville Routt 17-4 65 6

7. Shiloh 16-4 43 7

8. Princeville 20-3 34 T8

9. Newark 15-4 26 T8

10. Stockton 17-2 19 NR

Others receiving votes: Okawville 6. East Dubuque 6. Colfax Ridgeview 5.