Real estate prices up, inventory moving quickly in Quincy

There's good news if you're selling your home in the Quincy area.

Prices are up and inventory is moving quickly, according to local realtors. They also don't expect it to stop in 2018.

Rex and Betty Niekamp say they're counting down the days until their home switches from for sale to sold.

"We're looking for a little smaller place, but a place with a bigger yard for the grandkids to play in," Betty Niekamp said.

The Niekamp's home has been on the market for nearly three months now, but they say the news about home sales for 2017 has them optimistic the sale will be sooner rather than later.

"We believe as soon as the weather breaks a little bit, things will be picking up. As we get into the warmer weather, people will be out looking for homes," Rex Niekamp said.

The Quincy Association of Realtors say sales of $125 million were recorded in 2017, a new record over the previous record of $115 million which was set in 2016.

Greg Zanger says the sales in January so far indicate 2018 will be no different.

"When a buyer is looking, they're looking. They're getting married, their family is getting larger or they're outgrowing their current home," Zanger said.

Realtors said there are many reasons why there's been an uptick in the last two years, but the common reason is low interest rates.

"Inventory is moving, business is booming and right now it's the time to sell and buy in Quincy, Illinois," real estate broker Luke Tappe, with David and Frese said.

Zanger feels the current market is benefiting both buyers and sellers, but sellers are seeing a bigger boost with houses selling for more.

"Time on market, days on market, has been less which is also a benefit to the sellers. Gets them down the road to their next home faster," Zanger said.