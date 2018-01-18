3 arrested on drug charges in Hannibal - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

3 arrested on drug charges in Hannibal

Posted:
Donley, Mack and Rickey. (left to right) Donley, Mack and Rickey. (left to right)
Items seized during the search. (Photo submitted by HPD) Items seized during the search. (Photo submitted by HPD)
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

Police say three people were arrested on drug charges Wednesday in Hannibal.

Hannibal Police Lt. John Zerbonia stated officers with the HPD Anti-Crime Enforcement Squad executed a search warrant Wednesday at a home in the 400 block of North 5th. He stated during the search, officers seized a significant amount of crystal meth.

He stated they also seized a large amount of cash, prescription drugs and several pieces of paraphernalia. 

Zerbonia stated the following people were arrested:

  • Dillon A. Rickey, 21
    • Possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia
  • LaDawn M. Mack, 44
    • Manufacturing a controlled substance and paraphernalia
  • Charles W. Donley, 36
    • Manufacturing a controlled substance, paraphernalia and two misdemeanor warrants

Zerbonia stated Rickey was released on a summons. He stated Donley and Mack were placed on a 24-hour hold at the Marion County Jail, pending prosecutor review.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.