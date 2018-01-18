3 arrested on drug charges in Hannibal

Items seized during the search. (Photo submitted by HPD)

Donley, Mack and Rickey. (left to right)

Police say three people were arrested on drug charges Wednesday in Hannibal.

Hannibal Police Lt. John Zerbonia stated officers with the HPD Anti-Crime Enforcement Squad executed a search warrant Wednesday at a home in the 400 block of North 5th. He stated during the search, officers seized a significant amount of crystal meth.

He stated they also seized a large amount of cash, prescription drugs and several pieces of paraphernalia.

Zerbonia stated the following people were arrested:

Dillon A. Rickey, 21 Possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia

LaDawn M. Mack, 44 Manufacturing a controlled substance and paraphernalia

Charles W. Donley, 36 Manufacturing a controlled substance, paraphernalia and two misdemeanor warrants



Zerbonia stated Rickey was released on a summons. He stated Donley and Mack were placed on a 24-hour hold at the Marion County Jail, pending prosecutor review.