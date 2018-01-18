Free tax assistance program - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Free tax assistance program

By Brett Knese, Multimedia Journalist
Tax season is upon us and for some it can be confusing, but the United Way has a program where they'll help you file your taxes for free.

It's called the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, or VITA, and those with households that make less than $54,000 dollars a year qualify for the program.

United Way officials say they have 12 volunteers that will be on hand 5 days a week. Volunteers like Joe Sutcliffe say they're just happy to help.

"Most of the people that we serve get a sizable refund so they're anxious for that and those that don't get a refund are anxious about that, also," explained Sutcliffe. "So, it's a good feeling to help these people."

Morgan Parker is the director of programs with the United Way of Adams County. She says they are trained to help guide you through what can be a complicated process

"It can be really confusing," stated Parker. "It's wonderful that we can offer this free service to people so they can come here and not pay anything. It's all done through volunteers within the community."

The program starts Monday, January 22nd and goes through April 17, which is tax day but appointments are filling up fast so if you want to sign up for the free service, you'll want to call right away. Their number is 217-222-5020.

If you do sign up for the tax assistance program there are a few things you'll want to bring with you including:

  • W-2 form
  • Photo I.D.
  • Social security card for everyone in the family
  • any other tax documents
     
