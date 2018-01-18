Missouri governor calls for tax cuts, promises details later

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Republican Gov. Eric Greitens says he wants to lower income taxes for most Missourians and eliminate those taxes for the state's lowest earners.

Greitens in a Thursday press release announced the pillars of his tax plan without much specificity. He promised more details in the coming weeks.

Greitens says he wants to cut taxes for anyone earning more than about $9,000 a year, which covers most Missourians. He didn't say by how much.

The governor also wants to eliminate taxes for 380,000 low-income workers and reduce corporate taxes.

Spokesman Parker Briden says the governor is still working on details of the plan.

The release of the tax plan and a planned tour to promote it were delayed after the governor last week admitted to having an extramarital affair in 2015.

