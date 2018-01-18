Senators press for plan of action on Legionnaires' issue

U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) pressed Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner Thursday for a plan of action on the Legionnaires' disease issue at the Illinois Veterans' Home in Quincy.

According to a press release, Durbin and Duckworth sent Rauner a letter asking for a copy of his administrations action plan. This comes after Rauner publicly stated his new goal was to reach "zero instances of Legionella infection."

“This goal, and the need for a detailed plan of action, is critical and long overdue given the multiple outbreaks of Legionnaires’ disease at IVH Quincy that have sickened more than 60 residents and killed 13 over the past three years," Durbin and Duckworth wrote in the letter. "We are writing to request a copy of your targeted, specific plan of action for IVH Quincy.”

Rauner made the comments after staying at the Quincy vets' home for several days to "to gain a more thorough understanding of the clinical, water-treatment, and residential operations of the home."

The issue at the vets' home began in 2015 when an outbreak was attributed to the deaths of 12 residents. Several more cases, including one death this year, have been reported since.

Durbin toured the facility recently.

"Number 1 priority of this visit: veterans," Durbin said. "To make sure that we give them continued quality care."

Legislators at the state level also want answers. The Illinois House and Senate Veterans' Affairs committees held a hearing recently in Chicago in an effort to learn more about the issue and what's being done about it.

The full letter sent to Rauner is below: