Chaddock opens new clinic for students

A strep test that can be given at the clinic

There are some big changes on the campus of Chaddock School in Quincy. The school is partnering with SIU Center for Family Medicine to provide a clinic for students.

The new medical clinic at Chaddock, which opened in December, is designed to be the primary medical facility for students living on the campus in Quincy.

"We're taking care of their primary medical care, just like you would think of if you have a family provider or family medicine provider, we are doing that at the clinic for them," Nicki Stewart with SIU said.

Chaddock's Vice President Matt Obert said it's something they've been working toward for about a year.

"We can really address now the behavioral health care, the physical health care, social, emotional, spiritual, and now the physical component," Obert said.

Now students don't have to be taken off site for medical care, which Obert said keeps kids in the classroom.

"They are missing less class so it increases their educational opportunities," Obert added.

Once a week, Stewart is at the clinic, which used to be part of the old school, but has been remodeled into new offices and exam room.

"We're set up to do their regular physicals they need every year, take care of their primary medical conditions, and we also have the capabilities to do some lab testing," Stewart added.

Some of those tests include strep throat and urinary analysis, but Stewart said the most important thing for her is developing trust between her and the students.

"It can be hard to earn that trust, but now having the clinic here, it offers a sense of continuity that kids are used to being here already at Chaddock, so them coming here to receive care I think helps that a lot," Stewart said.

SIU officials say the partnership also extends to patient care when a doctor isn't here. Students can be treated at the SIU facility here in town. Officials said they are also working with other organizations in the area including Transitions in Quincy to open a similar clinic on-site.





