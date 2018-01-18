Gas prices expected to rise - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Gas prices expected to rise

Posted:
By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Gas prices could go up this weekend according to Gas Buddy.

Gas Buddy has sent out an alert saying gas prices in Illinois could jump more than 10 cents a gallon. Gas buddy said a refinery outage in Roxana, Illinois is to blame for the hike that could happen as soon as Friday. For drivers, the fluctuating gas prices become hard to budget.

"It's kind of a shock, I didn't even know it was going to go up or I wasn't expecting that, but with the increase, you can't really budget that because it's always fluctuating and stuff," driver Keri Caldwell said.

It's unclear how long drivers will see the higher prices.
 

