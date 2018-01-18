Potential Special Olympic athletes get free physicals

More activities for the kids.

Nearly 200 aspiring student athletes in Quincy got some help to get their physicals Thursday morning.

The Quincy Family YMCA hosted its second annual MedFest. Any QPS student in special education was able to get a physical for free and take part in coloring stations, karate and other activities.

The goal is to help out families that can't make it to their primary care physician and bring athletes, health care professionals, coaches and students together in one place.

"They also learn about the importance of a healthy life style, keeping their bodies active," Special Olympics Athletic Director Mark Schelpphorst said.

The kids said they had a lot of fun at the event.

"My favorite thing was the exercise and the remote control cars," Quincy student Cadence Muder said.

The physical is the one thing students need to participate in Special Olympics competitions, which are free to students who complete a physical.