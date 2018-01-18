National Weather Service meteorologists visit WGEM Weather Center

Meteorologist Tim Gross talked with WGEM StormTrak Weather Team about various procedures on how to inform the public about severe weather.

Meteorologist Mike McClure (right) discussed with Chief Meteorologist Mike Cole about new ideas on how to work together better.

The National Weather Service joined the WGEM StormTrak Weather team Thursday in an effort to better inform the public during emergencies.

Two Meteorologists from the Quad Cities National Weather Service Office visited the WGEM Weather Center in downtown Quincy. The goal was to make sure that when there is severe weather coming to the Tri-States both the weather team here at WGEM and at NWS are working effectively to let you know as soon as possible.

"Connecting with one another, getting to know one another," NWS Meteorologist Mike McClure said. "So that in those times of where we are working severe weather, we know who we are dealing with and we know who to talk to and get information as quick as possible to the public."

Another NWS meteorologist said communication is key.

"You don't want folks, after a warning is issued, go outside and see if there's a warning," NWS Meteorologist Tim Gross said. "They need to rely and have trust and credibility to both the weather service and the news stations in order to when we issue a warning we need to take action right away in order to be safe."

The Tri-States are covered by three different weather service offices and the Quad Cities office covers our northernmost counties. The other two offices are located in St. Louis, Missouri, and Lincoln, Illinois.

Our team discussed with the NWS meteorologists various procedures and fresh ideas of how we can work together.