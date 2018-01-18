Report: most Americans not saving for emergency

A report from Bankrate said a lot Americans can't afford to cover a $1,000 emergency expense.

Drew Quintero from Mercantile Bank in Quincy says one reason is rising living expenses, forcing some to live to pay check to pay check and for others it's spending habits and the over use of credit cards causing people to not have enough money saved in case of an emergency. He said it's important to have a plan for the future for the "what ifs."

"Something we always suggest is with a direct deposit opening up a checking, if they don't already have one," said Quintero. "Having a checking account, but also opening up a second account just for savings. With direct deposit you can split those checks out automatically and you don't even see that money."

He advised that you should not draw any money out of your savings, unless it is for an emergency.