Long Road Home: Dahl flourishes in move to John Wood

QUINCY, IL. (WGEM) -- What a long and sometimes strange trip it's been for Jonny Dahl since his playing days ended at Keokuk High School.



Three college basketball programs in three different states in three years and the path to find his latest destination has been one that few have traveled.



The 2015 WGEM Player of the Year started his collegiate career at NCAA Division I Stephen F. Austin, under now Illinois head coach Brad Underwood. For one reason or another, including an injury, it didn't work out.



Dahl transferred to Division II Northern State in Minnesota. He played in 17 games last season but decided to relocate.



Dahl wound up at John Wood and he's flourishing in the Blazers backcourt.



"I definitely thought I was on top of the world going to Stephen F. Austin," Dahl said.



"That community, in itself, is amazing. The way they support their basketball players is just ridiculous. Having to leave there definitely brought me back to earth and taught me a few lessons. But it's nothing I would change."



According to John Wood head coach Brad Hoyt, "I am convinced, and I think he is as well, this is the exact right place at the exact right time for him. We feel fortunate to be part of the next piece of his story."



Dahl has started all 19 games for a John Wood team that's won its first 12 games. He's averaging seven points a game and leading the team in minutes played and assists.



Dahl is second in steals and fourth in rebounds. However, a stat you won't find is leadership and Hoyt says Dahl is an extension of himself on the floor.



"I consider him an arm-length of me on the floor," Hoyt explained.



"He and I communicate really well to keep us on the same page. At the end of the day he's a 6'4", 210 pound guard that played against some pretty good people. He brings some physicality to our game."



Dahl added: "I know that Coach Hoyt would tell me that I still think as a player. I've always felt like I've been a leader anyplace that I've place.



Dahl admittedly says he made a few mistakes during his two previous stops but he's learned plenty of lessons that he claims has shaped him into a better person on and off the court.



He's also engaged and will get married this summer in Carthage.