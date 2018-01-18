Quincy Public School District addresses security concern

Following an incident where a child walked away from a Quincy school without staff noticing, district officials say new security measures are in place to make sure it doesn't happen again.

Quincy Public Schools Security staff says it was important to figure out how a 1st grade student was able to walk out of Washington School without staff members noticing.

"We always try to envision things that could go wrong so we can prepare for them," Security Supervisor Curt Kelty said. "At the same time, there are things that will always come up that you couldn't really foresee."

That's what Superintendent Roy Webb says happened last week. He says the district looked into the incident and decided more security measures should be put in place.

"We've put in mitigation factors and I think that we're in good shape for this specific incident," Webb said.

After WGEM's report on the issue, an alarm box was installed to each entrance door to Washington School where a security officer is not attending. With the alarm box, if one of these doors opens, an alarm will sound alerting the staff the door is open.

"We've implemented a lot of security measures that are designed to make things as safe as we can for everyone," Kelty added.

Staff will also be located at each of the entrances in the mornings to watch for students leaving. While Washington School will close at the end of the school year, Webb felt spending money to increase security is worth it.

"We're still worried about the kids safety," Webb explained. "That building is still going to house staff and students through late May early June."

Kelty believes it's important faculty and families voice any security or safety concerns to the staff.

"We will listen and will try to take the appropriate measures," Kelty said.

While the older schools had many security systems installed after being built, the new schools are being built with safety in mind. Kelty said incidents like this have been looked at and reviewed to prevent them from happening in the new schools as well