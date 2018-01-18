Low crop prices impacting farmers - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Low crop prices impacting farmers

By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Low farm crop prices could have a big impact on rural economies including in Iowa, Missouri and Illinois.

Corn prices currently sit below $3.50 per bushel and soybeans at $9.50. Adams County Farm Bureau President Rick Edwards says high corn yields have caused prices to plummet with supply outweighing demand.

Edwards says prices could drop even more if the U.S. pulls out of the North American Free Trade Agreement. 

"If NAFTA goes the wrong way $3.50 for corn will look good a year from now if we don't have NAFTA," Edwards said. "I mean we could see corn very easily less than $3."

Edwards says less money for farmers causes a big trickle down effect as many local companies make parts, chemicals or fertilizers that farmers buy. When they're not making money, they have less to spend on expenses. 

