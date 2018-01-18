Self defense courses offered at Kroc Center

The self defense class will show participants how to defend themselves in potentially dangerous situations.

The class is for males and females, ages 16 and up.

The Kroc Center in Quincy is now offering self defense courses.

Registration is underway for self defense courses at the Kroc Center in Quincy.

The hands-on course will be offered in two sessions, each taking place over three days.

It's open to everyone ages 16 and up. Organizers say this is the first time the Kroc has offered this kind of class.

"It's so important, especially these days, knowing tactics to stay safe," said Recreational Sports Specialist Kristy Stegeman. "Whether you're in a group, whether you're alone, whether you're male or female, whether you're walking home from school, getting off work late, the skills that they'll learn in this class are skill that they can use everywhere. It'll be something that they can take with them for a lifetime."

Session one will be begin Monday, January 22. The group will meet Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 6:40 - 7:45 p.m.

The second session will begin Monday, February 19. The group will meet Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 6:40 - 7:45 p.m.

The cost is $50 for Kroc Center members and $60 for non-members.

You can register online for both sessions by clicking here.

You can also call Kristy Stegeman at (217) 231-5635.