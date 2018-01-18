Local school takes extra steps to protect against the flu

Washing your hands is one of the best ways to keep yourself from contracting an illness.

Students wipe down their desk to keep the germs at bay.

Classrooms at Madison Elementary are taking extra precautions to protect against the flu virus.

Students use hand sanitizer to stop the spread of germs.

One of the worst flu outbreaks in years has local schools taking extra precautions in an effort to keep students and staff healthy.

The flu is now widespread in every state except Hawaii and it has claimed the lives of at least 20 children, according to the latest report from the Centers for Disease Control.

The virus that we're seeing this year is Influenza A, and it tends to be more severe.

Sarah Predmore is a third grader at Madison Elementary and says she came down with flu-like symptoms just before winter break.

"I threw up and when I walked around it was not very fun," said Predmore.

It's been the same story for other students at Madison Elementary. That's why you'll see more facial tissue and anti-bacterial wipes in classrooms.

"We're trying especially hard this year because we know that the flu outbreak is bad, to keep everything as clean as possible," said Madison Elementary Teacher Lori Biswell.

Biswell teaches third grade and says she encourages her students to periodically wipe down their desks.

"I also encourage kids to bring their own water bottles to school so they can use that instead of the drinking fountains," said Biswell.

It's even gotten to the point where parents are stepping in.

"I also have some really nice parents that have voluntarily brought in extra cleaning supplies for our classroom," said Biswell. "I think that has helped as well."

Julie Christian is a physician assistant at MedExpress Urgent Care in Quincy and says the students and staff at Madison Elementary are doing everything right.

"With kids it's a little bit harder to cover their mouth when they cough and when they sneeze but all you can do is wipe things down and have them wash their hands as much as possible, as well as the teachers," said Christian.

When it comes to the flu, no one is completely immune.

"If you're sick, stay home," said Christian. "Don't share it with your community."

Another reason for the recent spike in flu cases, the holidays. Families were gathering to celebrate and germs were easily spread. However, the record cold temperatures from the past weeks are keeping some people indoors, which may limit the spread of the virus.