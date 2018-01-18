Two hogs killed in fire - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Two hogs killed in fire

Posted:
PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) -

Two hogs were killed when a fire broke out in a hog confinement in Marion County.

According to the Palmyra Fire Department, a heat lamp fell into hay, causing the fire. It happened at 6743 County Road 271.

 

