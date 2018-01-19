Four area teams earn Top 10 status in latest MBCA polls

Class 1
1 Advance 11-3
2 North Andrew 14-0
3 Dora 14-3
4 Jamestown 13-1
5 Winston 14-1
6 Eminence 12-1
7 Lakeland 13-1
9 Walnut Grove 8-7
9 St. Joseph Christian 14-3
10 Meadville 12-3
Class 2
1 Sacred Heart 13-1
2 Mid-Buchanan 11-2
3 Milan 16-0
4 Oran 11-3
5 Fayette 12-1
6 Thayer 14-2
7 Eugene 11-4
8 Hartville 13-4
9 New Bloomfield 12-3
10 Harrisburg 11-3
Class 3
1 Cardinal Ritter 14-6
2 Whitfield 12-4
3 Charleston 11-4
4 Clark County 13-0
5 Licking 13-3
6 Mountain Grove 14-1
7 Hallsville 13-1
8 Springfield Catholic 13-4
9 Saxony Lutheran 13-3
10 St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia) 11-2
Class 4
1 Vashon 9-2
2 Sikeston 10-1
3 St. Mary's 14-2
4 Cape Central 13-1
5 Hillsboro 16-0
6 Grandview 11-2
7 Parkway Central 11-3
8 Nevada 12-2
9 Confluence Prep Academy 15-4
10 Raytown South 10-3
Class 5
1 Webster Groves 8-6
2 Lee's Summit West 10-1
3 Hazelwood Central 16-1
4 Rock Bridge 14-0
5 North KC 17-0
6 Chaminade 12-2
7 Liberty 14-4
8 Oak Park 12-2
9 Ft. Zumwalt South 12-2
10 Glendale 10-5
2017-2018 MBCA Girls Basketball Poll
The MBCA Basketball poll is selected by a panel of coaches representing each of the 8 MBCA districts and each of the five Missouri basketball classes.
Class 1
1 Walnut Grove 14-1
2 Southwest (Livingston County) 10-1
3 South Iron 10-3
4 Community 11-2
5 Madison 13-2
6 Norborne 7-2
7 Green City 13-0
8 Mound City 12-2
9 Leeton 11-2
10 Jefferson 11-3
Class 2
1 Skyline 16-1
2 Thayer 11-0
3 Mid Buchanan 14-1
4 Blue Eye 14-3
5 Oran 10-3
6 Neelyville 10-4
7 Fordland 12-2
8 Stanberry 14-1
9 South Shelby 12-3
10 Santa Fe 11-2
Class 3
1 Strafford 15-0
2 Whitfield 12-4
3 Trenton 14-1
4 South Callaway 14-0
5 Clark County 14-0
6 Monroe City 13-1
7 Licking 12-2
8 Fair Grove 14-3
9 Central (Park Hills) 13-1
10 Boonville 13-1
Class 4
1 Incarnate Word 9-3
2 Benton 12-0
3 Lincoln Prep 13-1
4 Parkway North 11-3
5 Carl Junction 11-2
6 Dexter 13-2
7 MICDS 11-2
8 St. Dominic 11-3
9 Lutheran South 11-2
10 Sullivan 14-2
Class 5
1 Kirkwood 12-1
2 North Kansas City 10-1
3 Kickapoo 12-2
4 Lee's Summit West 10-2
5 Jackson 12-2
6 Rock Bridge 11-3
7 Branson 10-3
8 Park Hill South 13-1
9 Nixa 11-4
10 St. Joseph's 11-3
