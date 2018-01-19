Four area teams earn Top 10 status in latest MBCA polls

2017-2018 Boys' Basketball Poll



The MBCA Basketball poll is selected by a panel of coaches representing each of the 8 MBCA districts and each of the five Missouri basketball classes.



Class 1

1 Advance 11-3

2 North Andrew 14-0

3 Dora 14-3

4 Jamestown 13-1

5 Winston 14-1

6 Eminence 12-1

7 Lakeland 13-1

9 Walnut Grove 8-7

9 St. Joseph Christian 14-3

10 Meadville 12-3

Class 2

1 Sacred Heart 13-1

2 Mid-Buchanan 11-2

3 Milan 16-0

4 Oran 11-3

5 Fayette 12-1

6 Thayer 14-2

7 Eugene 11-4

8 Hartville 13-4

9 New Bloomfield 12-3

10 Harrisburg 11-3

Class 3

1 Cardinal Ritter 14-6

2 Whitfield 12-4

3 Charleston 11-4

4 Clark County 13-0

5 Licking 13-3

6 Mountain Grove 14-1

7 Hallsville 13-1

8 Springfield Catholic 13-4

9 Saxony Lutheran 13-3

10 St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia) 11-2

Class 4

1 Vashon 9-2

2 Sikeston 10-1

3 St. Mary's 14-2

4 Cape Central 13-1

5 Hillsboro 16-0

6 Grandview 11-2

7 Parkway Central 11-3

8 Nevada 12-2

9 Confluence Prep Academy 15-4

10 Raytown South 10-3

Class 5

1 Webster Groves 8-6

2 Lee's Summit West 10-1

3 Hazelwood Central 16-1

4 Rock Bridge 14-0

5 North KC 17-0

6 Chaminade 12-2

7 Liberty 14-4

8 Oak Park 12-2

9 Ft. Zumwalt South 12-2

10 Glendale 10-5



2017-2018 MBCA Girls Basketball Poll

Class 1

1 Walnut Grove 14-1

2 Southwest (Livingston County) 10-1

3 South Iron 10-3

4 Community 11-2

5 Madison 13-2

6 Norborne 7-2

7 Green City 13-0

8 Mound City 12-2

9 Leeton 11-2

10 Jefferson 11-3

Class 2

1 Skyline 16-1

2 Thayer 11-0

3 Mid Buchanan 14-1

4 Blue Eye 14-3

5 Oran 10-3

6 Neelyville 10-4

7 Fordland 12-2

8 Stanberry 14-1

9 South Shelby 12-3

10 Santa Fe 11-2



Class 3

1 Strafford 15-0

2 Whitfield 12-4

3 Trenton 14-1

4 South Callaway 14-0

5 Clark County 14-0

6 Monroe City 13-1

7 Licking 12-2

8 Fair Grove 14-3

9 Central (Park Hills) 13-1

10 Boonville 13-1



Class 4

1 Incarnate Word 9-3

2 Benton 12-0

3 Lincoln Prep 13-1

4 Parkway North 11-3

5 Carl Junction 11-2

6 Dexter 13-2

7 MICDS 11-2

8 St. Dominic 11-3

9 Lutheran South 11-2

10 Sullivan 14-2

Class 5

1 Kirkwood 12-1

2 North Kansas City 10-1

3 Kickapoo 12-2

4 Lee's Summit West 10-2

5 Jackson 12-2

6 Rock Bridge 11-3

7 Branson 10-3

8 Park Hill South 13-1

9 Nixa 11-4

10 St. Joseph's 11-3