Legislator requests documentation related to Legionnaires' outbreak

Illinois State Senator Tom Cullerton is requesting documentation related to the 2015 Legionnaires' disease outbreak at the Illinois Veterans' Home in Quincy, according to a press release.

The release from Cullerton's office states he is requesting documentation of correspondence from "key government agencies" in relation to the outbreak. Officials have reported 13 resident deaths at the home related to the disease since 2015.

The request comes after a recent legislative hearing in Chicago.

“Committee members left the hearing with a lot of unanswered questions last week,” Cullerton stated. “There is a weakness within the current process; our hope is that additional examination will help guarantee our veterans are receiving the state’s best.”

The release stated Cullerton sent formal requests to the Office of Governor Bruce Rauner, Illinois Capital Development Board, Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, Illinois Department of Public Health, Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs, Illinois Office of Management and Budget, Illinois Veterans Home at Quincy and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The sooner the bipartisan committee is able to examine protocol and procedures, the faster we can establish responsible and sound guidelines to better serve our nation’s heroes,” Cullerton stated.

The request is for “all electronic and paper communication records and documents between the dates of June 15, 2015, and Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, that contain information directly or indirectly related to or references to the Illinois Veterans Home at Quincy.”

“We have a long way to go to guarantee our veterans live out their golden years in a safe environment,” Cullerton stated. “Let’s continue to work together in a bipartisan manner to ensure our heroes live in world-class living conditions.”

