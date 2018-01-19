Kahoka man arrested for kidnapping, assault - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Kahoka man arrested for kidnapping, assault

Posted:
Terry Terry
KAHOKA, Mo. (WGEM) -

Police say a Kahoka, Missouri, man faces kidnapping and assault charges following his arrest Thursday.

According to a news release, David E. Terry, 47, was arrested by Kahoka Police on one count of assault first degree and kidnapping second degree. It states he was placed in the Clark County Correctional Facility on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

The release stated Terry was arrested in Kahoka after trying to hide from an officer. No other details were provided.

WGEM News reached out to Kahoka Police Chief Bill Conger for more details, but he declined to comment at this time.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.