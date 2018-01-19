Kahoka man arrested for kidnapping, assault

Police say a Kahoka, Missouri, man faces kidnapping and assault charges following his arrest Thursday.

According to a news release, David E. Terry, 47, was arrested by Kahoka Police on one count of assault first degree and kidnapping second degree. It states he was placed in the Clark County Correctional Facility on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

The release stated Terry was arrested in Kahoka after trying to hide from an officer. No other details were provided.

WGEM News reached out to Kahoka Police Chief Bill Conger for more details, but he declined to comment at this time.