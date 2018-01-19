Iowa officials say State Penitentiary guard assaulted

FORT MADISON, Iowa (AP) - Officials say an inmate attacked a guard at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison, inflicting minor injuries.

The assault occurred around 2:45 p.m. Thursday when the guard was searching an inmate's cell. The Iowa Corrections Department said in a news release that the inmate used his fists in the attack. The guard and a colleague soon gained control of the situation.

The guard's scratches and bruises were checked out, and he returned to his duties. The inmate was taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment.

