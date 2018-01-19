Study recommends lowering legal limit

People in the Tri-States are reacting to a new push to lower the legal blood alcohol content level, again. This time, from .08 to .05.

This comes after a study by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine found that people's ability to drive starts to decline at BAC levels as low as .05.

This suggestion by researchers is already getting push back. The American Beverage Institute said at .05, only a drink or two could put you over the legal limit.

J.T. Dozier with Mother's Against Drunk Driving said most people are making the right decisions about drinking and driving but he says if science proves you're too impaired to drive at .08, then the law should be changed to .05.

"What level of impairment do you want your airline pilot to have or your surgeon to have? Well you want no impairment," stated Dozier. "So, you're driving home some night and the car driving towards you, what level impairment do you want that driver to have? Well the answer is none."

Dozier said he understands it could have an impact on businesses, as well. However, he says when the limit was lowered to .08, they found a way to continue to make money and he says they will again if the limit is changed to .05.

The Adams County State's Attorney Gary Farha said drunk driving is becoming less of an issue in Adams County because people are being more responsible. He said Lyft coming to town will allow people to make smarter choices.

Farha said he doesn't think lowering the legal limit is necessary.

"At that limit, people should be able to enjoy a glass of wine or a beer or two after work," said Farha. "I don't think the level of impairment is such that that's a good law."

However, Farha says if Illinois were to create a law lowering the legal limit, they would enforce it.