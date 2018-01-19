IDPH: Salmonella infections from Jimmy John's sprouts

The Illinois Department of Public Health and other agencies are investigating a "cluster" of Salmonella ser. Montevideo infections officials believe came from sprouts at Jimmy John's restaurants.

In a news release, IDPH reported two cases were identified in Illinois. They stated two people became ill on Dec. 20 and 26 of 2017.

The release stated that based on a review of produce, suppliers and items consumed, investigators believed the "likely source" of the infection was Jimmy John's sprouts from multiple locations.

"To reduce the risk to additional customers, IDPH has requested that all Jimmy John’s restaurants in Illinois remove sprouts from their menus until the investigation is complete," the release stated. "IDPH is also reminding restaurants not to let food handlers with diarrhea work. If you have developed symptoms of Salmonella infection after eating food at a Jimmy John’s restaurant please contact your health care provider or local health department."

A manager at the Jimmy John's 1828 Broadway in Quincy declined to comment on the situation.

General Manager Arlow Farrell, at the 4500 Broadway location in Quincy, said he was unaware of IDPH's concerns regarding Salmonella.

"That's the first I've heard of it," Farrell said.

Farrell wouldn't comment any further and referred questions to owner Will Aubuchon. A contact number for Aubuchon was unavailable.

IDPH stated symptoms of this infection include headache, muscle aches, diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal cramping, chills, fever, nausea and dehydration. Symptoms typically appear six to 72 hours after ingesting the bacteria, but can take longer.

"Most illnesses resolve on their own and do not require treatment other than drinking fluids to stay hydrated," the release stated. "If your symptoms persist or are severe, promptly contact your health care provider."

The release stated the CDC, the Food and Drug Administration, along with state and local health departments have been involved in the investigation. Click here for more on the illness.

Jimmy John's release the a statement Friday afternoon. The news release stated the company has directed all locations to temporarily stop serving sprouts.

The release stated the company decided to make the request following an investigation in the previous 24 hours that indicated the sprouts were purchased from two growers in Minnesota. It stated the sprouts originated from two common seed sub-lots that could be linked to seven food safety complaints received in December in Illinois and Wisconsin.

President and CEO James North stated the following:

Food safety and the welfare of our customers are our top priorities and not negotiable in our business. We have been working closely with the Departments of Health in Illinois and Wisconsin, as well as their federal counterparts, as they investigate the claims. While the results of the investigation are not conclusive and we are still gathering more information, we have voluntarily directed all franchisees to remove sprouts as a precautionary measure from all supply and distribution. Customers can have complete confidence that all of our ingredients are of the quality they have come to know and expect from our brand.

UPDATE: The Adams County Health Department stated late Friday afternoon that both Quincy Jimmy John's restaurants reported they were temporarily removing sprouts from their menu until they receive clearance.