Man hit by vehicle on Quincy's Broadway

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Police say a Macomb man was hit by a vehicle at 33rd and Broadway in Quincy on Friday afternoon.

The victim's fiance, Kaylee Lyles, said he ran across the street just before 2 p.m. and was hit by an SUV near KFC on Broadway. 

"That's when he kind of tossed onto the road," said Lyles. "I really can't tell you why he ran across the street."

Lyles said she then put her hands up in the air to stop traffic and several cars pulled over to help the victim. 

The man was transported to Blessing Hospital with a broken leg. 

There's been no word yet if any citations were issued.

